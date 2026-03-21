WWE Files New Trademark For Five Ring Names

WWE recently filed for trademarks on the names “Max Abrams,” “Veronica Haven,” “Gianna Capri,” “Anya Rune,” and “Jacari Ball” on Thursday, March 19, as reported by Fightful.com. These trademarks are intended for entertainment services.

Currently, no information is available on who will use these ring names. However, the company recently held a tryout, and it is possible that some of the stars from that tryout who are signed to WWE may adopt these names.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”