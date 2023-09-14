WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Claims Tiffany Stratton Was “Buried” By Losing To Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite on Busted Open Radio After Dark, as well as Becky Lynch’s victory over Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Championship.

Bully on Tiffany Stratton and the social media reaction to her NXT Title loss to Becky Lynch:

“Tiffany Stratton is a star. I heard a lot of chatter on social media about how Tiffany Stratton got buried with her loss to Becky Lynch. I’m calling massive bullsh*t on that. Tiffany Stratton is more over today in her loss to Becky Lynch than she was going in to NXT as your WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She was still trending I think this morning and into the early afternoon. She has it all, and as long as she can keep her head on straight, she’s going to be a major player and a big star for the WWE. Might I say, and I’m going out on a limb here, and I hope it’s a strong limb, but I think Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be the next Trish Stratus for the WWE. I can tell you personally by being in the ring with Trish and working with Trish and seeing Trish from day one, how much she improved every single week and became one of the biggest names in all of women’s wrestling for the WWE, if not all of women’s women’s wrestling, period.”

On wrestling at Impact 1000:

“Impact 1000 was such a great show and such a success that they turned it into two episodes. So tomorrow night, the first episode, next Thursday night, the second episode. I cannot begin to tell you how much I enjoyed the evening, me and D-Von back together for the first time in seven years. I’m not going to stooge off what happened, I’m not going to give the match away, but I’ll let you decide. Team 3D back together, and much like KISS on a reunion tour, we played all our hits and it seemed like everybody really liked it. The entire show was really, really strong.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)