WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Private Locker Rooms Create Division Among Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including his reasons for not wanting a private locker room.

Ray said, “Don’t want one. Because I already know what that creates amongst the wrestlers. Now, I won’t say that when I get to a building, I won’t try to go find a quiet spot or a room that might not be used by a lot of people, because I have a problem with too much chatter in my head.”

On how it creates a wedge with the rest of the locker room:

“I actually get a little bit of anxiety when I hear too many people going over too many matches at the same time… But my own locker room? Absolutely f****** not because that puts a wedge between you and everybody else. It tells the other talent that you think you’re better.”

