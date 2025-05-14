WWE Hall Of Famer Credits Sabu For Introducing Tables Into Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He highlighted Sabu’s innovative wrestling style and emphasized that it was actually Sabu, not the Dudleys, who introduced tables into professional wrestling.

Ray said, “I had said from day one — and I had mentioned yesterday on social media — when it has come to tables, myself and D-Von did not invent using tables. The guy that made tables famous is Sabu. In 1993, I was wrestling my second or third match at a hotel in New York, at a hotel ballroom, and some guy named Sabu was in the main event. I don’t remember the finish of the match, I was all the way at the back of the ballroom watching, but I remember this guy going to the top rope and doing a moonsault after the match was over through a table. Sabu is the guy … yes, we talk about Terry Funk and Ric Flair and the piledriver, but Sabu is the guy who truly introduced the use of tables into pro wrestling.”

