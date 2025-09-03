WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Jordynne Grace – Blake Monroe Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the recent storyline involving Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe on NXT.

Ray said, “There was something that happened a couple of weeks ago where I believe Mariah May ran away from Jordynne Grace. She ran out of the ring, through the arena, out a back door, and there was a car that just happened to be waiting for her at the back door. And she jumped in the car and drove away. I’m like ‘What the f**k? Come on.’”

On why the angle fell flat:

“The whole thing was that Jordynne couldn’t put her hands on Mariah, so at the end of the segment, Jordynne goes, ‘Well, I can’t put my hands on you. But I can put my hands on them, and then starts to beat up the three biggest dudes. Now…as much as I love Jordynne to death, and I truly do…Jordynne has not been blessed with height. And yes, I know she can bench press 1,320 lbs, which is more than the guy that is running for mayor of New York can do. I know she’s strong. But she’s not beating up three huge dudes and clotheslining dudes over the top rope and throwing guys around, and then having the last guy run away from her.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.