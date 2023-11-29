WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes CM Punk Rises To The Occasion Now He Is Back

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how CM Punk is a master on the microphone and he is just laying the groundwork for what should be an incredible run in the company.

Foley said, “Look, he’s a master of the mic. It was a really strong promo. One thing we do have to realize, and I tell some of the younger talent, ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.’ He’s laying the groundwork for what should be an incredible run.”

Foley also talked about the advice he gave to Punk ahead of Punk’s WrestleMania 29 match against fellow WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker.

Foley said, “Phil and I were pretty close at one time and he couldn’t get motivated for The Undertaker. He felt like they had taken that main event spot away from him. I’d say, ‘Phil, the main event is what the fans decide the main event is. You go out there and you decide what your own WrestleMania moments are.’ I don’t like to brag about much but I felt like Edge and I had the match of the night in 2006 and no one will be able to tell me differently. That was my WrestleMania moment. I didn’t need someone stamping the words main event on it to tell me how I felt when the match was done.”

Foley also talked about the incident Punk had in AEW and the disservice it brings to the company.

Foley said, “I just feel like if you can’t appreciate working with Undertaker at WrestleMania and if you win the AEW Title end your focus becomes, not on the joy of that title, but on airing your grievances, then you’ve done a disservice to the title. I’m going to say also when he had the interaction with Jungle Boy, if the feeling after drawing the largest non-WWE crowd in the history of the United Kingdom is not on that crowd but on a backstage fight, again, you’ve done a disservice to the company.”

Foley then talked about how he hopes Punk enjoys his final run in pro wrestling and how he rises to the occasion and tear the house down now that he is back in WWE.

Foley said, “This is going to be Punk’s last run and I hope he finds a way to enjoy it. I believe he’ll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he possibly can be… I know this guy has torn the house down over the course of a few decades now and I know he has the pride to tear it down again. I just hope, as a human being, that Phil will enjoy it and rise to the occasion of the big moments so that we as fans are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over and not some extracurricular activity.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)