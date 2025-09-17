WWE NXT Homecoming Results – September 16, 2025

WWE NXT Homecoming Results 9/16/25

Full Sail University – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment – Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Triple H returned to Full Sail, delivering an emotional speech about NXT’s roots, its rise from a whisper to a roar, and the passion of its fans and talent. Shawn Michaels praised the current roster and teased Triple H about wanting to take back control. William Regal interjected with his trademark “WarGames!” to settle things.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss then shifted the focus to the women, reminding everyone that NXT’s women have always been the backbone of the brand. They listed names from the Women’s Revolution to today and declared that legacy will never change.

First Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Culling

Alexa Bliss opened with mind games against Tatum Paxley, while Charlotte and Izzi Dame traded power shots. After a hot start, The Culling grounded the champs during the break. Dame and Paxley nearly sealed the win with the Psycho Trap, but Charlotte neutralized Dame and Bliss capitalized.

In the closing stretch, Bliss hit Sister Abigail on Paxley to retain the gold.

Winners & Still Champions: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss via pinfall

Backstage – Women’s Locker Room

Zaria confronted Sol Ruca over last week’s miscue. Sol apologized, but Zaria accused her of being too skilled not to notice. Lainey Reid shifted the focus, claiming she’ll dethrone Sol for the Women’s Speed Championship at No Mercy. Candice LeRae entered, asserting she’ll beat Lainey first. Shayna Baszler closed the scene, urging ZaRuca to repair their partnership before it’s too late.

Second Match: DIY vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

DIY celebrated their reunion in Full Sail, but Trick Melo Gang weren’t in the mood. Johnny Gargano and Ciampa had early success with classic teamwork, but Hayes and Trick used speed and power to swing momentum.

The finish saw Miz sneak in and drop Gargano with a Skull Crushing Finale. Hayes immediately followed with Nothing But Net to steal the win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams via pinfall

Backstage Interview – Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn reflected on his history at Full Sail and praised Je’Von Evans’ heart and potential. Josh Briggs interrupted, calling Je’Von a “bum,” sparking a pull-apart brawl between the two. Sami vowed the road won’t be easy, but Je’Von’s future is bright.

Third Match: WWE NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

The returning Breeze gave the champion a scare, nearly ending it with the Cheeky Nando’s Kick and Spinning Heel Kick. Page relied on brute force, hitting the Confidence Breaker and Ego’s Edge, but Breeze fought out each time.

In the end, Page crotched Breeze on the ropes and delivered a devastating Draping Twisted Grin to escape with his title intact.

Winner & Still Champion: Ethan Page via pinfall

Post-match: Damian Priest encouraged Tavion Heights, announcing Heights will challenge Page for the title at No Mercy.

The Grayson Waller Effect – Guests: Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

Waller stirred chaos between NXT Champion Oba Femi and challenger Ricky Saints ahead of No Mercy. Oba dismissed Ricky as underwhelming, while Ricky passionately recounted his grind and vowed destiny would not deny him.

Trick Williams interrupted, demanding his rematch for the NXT Title. Waller pitched next week’s blockbuster: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams – Title for Title (NXT & TNA Championships), with the winner defending against Ricky Saints at No Mercy. Oba promised to win both belts and send Trick packing.

Backstage

Bobby Roode and Joe Hendry crossed paths with No Quarter Catch Crew. Roode endorsed Hendry’s title aspirations.

Lexis King mocked Myles Borne before Finn Balor appeared. Myles dropped Lexis with a Zig Zag, and Finn hit Coup de Grace to back him up. A Lights Out Match between Lexis and Myles was set for next week.

DarkState dismissed Joe Hendry in an interview until Montez Ford arrived, reminiscing about his tag title history at Full Sail and warning them about their growing target.

Bianca Belair was spotted in the crowd ahead of the night’s main event.

Fourth Match: Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence

Chaos erupted from the bell, with Jayne ambushing Rhea before all six women clashed. Fatal Influence isolated Lyra for much of the bout, but Vaquer and Ripley stormed back.

The finish came after Lola Vice interfered, drilling Jayne with the 305. Ripley capitalized, planting Jayne with the RipTide for the decisive pinfall.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Lyra Valkyria via pinfall

Closing Segment – AVA’s Office

Tensions rose as Trick Williams and Oba Femi confronted each other. William Regal advised AVA she had her hands full for next week. Oba wished Trick “may the best man win.” Trick responded, “I will.” The staredown closed the Homecoming show.