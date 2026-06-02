WWE Hall Of Famer Says Chad Gable May Need To Consider Leaving WWE

Jeff Jarrett believes Chad Gable may eventually need to explore opportunities outside WWE if he wants to maximize his earning potential and career value.

The comments came on Jarrett’s podcast following the main event of AAA Noche de los Grandes, where the new El Grande Americano, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, defeated the original El Grande Americano. After the match, the original character was revealed to be Gable.

While discussing Gable’s position within WWE, Jarrett expressed skepticism that the company suddenly views him as a future top star despite his recent momentum. “At the end of the day, I just don’t see WWE pushing him.”

Jarrett pointed out that Gable has now worked extensively under both the Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque creative eras. “He worked under the Vince regime, and obviously now he’s worked under the Triple H regime.”

According to Jarrett, WWE’s long-term evaluation of Gable is likely already established. “They’re not all of a sudden magically going to go, ‘Oh yeah, he’s our guy.’”

Jarrett also suggested that Gable should consider leveraging his value while assessing future options. “To me, I would absolutely leverage that.”

He noted that the wrestling landscape continues to evolve, particularly with WWE’s growing influence across multiple promotions. “And yes, New Japan is having new owners, but that’s going to have a WWE influence as well.”

Jarrett acknowledged that contract timing could ultimately determine what opportunities become available. “If he’s got a year left on his deal, that’s a lot of Mondays, Fridays, and premium live events to get through.”

Despite Gable losing at Noche de los Grandes, Jarrett recognized that the crowd reaction may create short-term opportunities. “I think they said something to the effect that he got a big babyface reaction, so he’s going to have a little bit of a run.”

However, he remains doubtful that a strong performance in Mexico will lead to a major WWE contract increase. “I don’t see TKO coming to him and saying, ‘Hey man, you performed great in Monterrey. We’re going to give you a bump.’”

Jarrett ultimately believes Gable’s talent could potentially command greater value elsewhere if circumstances align. “I think he could monetize his talent more elsewhere, but we’ll see.”

At the same time, Jarrett acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding any long-term prediction. “That’s a tough question to answer a year out given these circumstances.”

Gable remains one of WWE’s most respected in-ring performers and has received praise throughout his career for his technical wrestling ability, character work, and versatility. Whether WWE views him as a future main-event talent or a valuable supporting player remains one of the more debated topics among wrestling observers.