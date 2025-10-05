WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Jimmy Uso To Receive The Same Push As Jey Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics.

One key point he addressed was his desire for Jimmy Uso to receive the same opportunities to shine in the company as his brother, Jey Uso, has had. Ray emphasized that Jimmy deserves a chance to prove himself, just like Jey and Roman Reigns have done.

Ray said, “What I want to see is Jimmy given the same opportunity. I want to see Jimmy be put in the story now as the star and not a co-star. I wanna see if Jimmy can flourish and thrive the same way Jey has.”

He continued, “Because all three of those guys can get there…Roman’s level is difficult…Roman is higher than Jey. Jey’s gotten very, very high, but Roman still has this aura, this god-like quality to him. If we can get Jimmy near Jey’s level, wow! That is going to be significant in the storytelling down the road between the three of them.”

Ray added, “I could see all three of them grasping for power.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.