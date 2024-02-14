WWE Heading To Bologna, Italy This May For Live Event

WWE recently announced, via a press release, that they will be holding a live event in Bologna, Italy on Wednesday, May 1st from the UNIPOL Arena ahead of their Backlash: France PLE on Saturday, May 4th.

You can check out the full press release below:

WWE Live heads to Bologna this May ahead of WWE Backlash France

STAMFORD, Conn., February 13, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Live will head to the UNIPOL Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Fans attending WWE Live in Bologna, Italy, will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, February 16, at http://www.dalessandroegalli.com/events/832/wwe-live. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Bologna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.fr.