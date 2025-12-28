WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results From Jacksonville, Florida 12/28/2025

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Triple Threat Match to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championship.

– “The Genius of The Sky” IYO SKY def. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Singles Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps into the referee.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio def. Grayson Waller in a Singles Match.

– The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) (c) def. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.