It looks like WWE and Hulu have reached a new deal.

Although nothing has been announced, it has been noted that all of the WWE content on the Hulu platform no longer has an expiration date listed as it did previously.

Many have speculated that this is an indication that a new agreement has been reached to continue the 11-year working relationship between WWE and Hulu.

In addition to replays of Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, Hulu is also the home to WWE Main Event.