WWE ID Issues Public Apology Over Sloane Jacobs’ Behavior

WWE’s Independent Development (ID) program has issued a public apology following an incident involving Sloane Jacobs during a recent Wrestling Open RI event.

The situation unfolded during Monday night’s show, where Jacobs competed in a six-woman tag team match before becoming involved in a heated exchange on commentary.

Jacobs teamed with Kylie Alexa and Paris Van Dale against Allie Katch, Liviyah and Shannon LeVangie, with Katch, Liviyah and LeVangie securing the victory.

Following the match, Jacobs reportedly joined the commentary team and blamed Van Dale for the defeat.

During the exchange, Jacobs also referenced her appearances on Tubi programming before becoming frustrated when a commentator interrupted her. She subsequently threw down her headset and walked away.

The incident attracted attention on social media, prompting WWE ID to address the situation publicly through its official X account.

“WWE ID would like to apologize to Wrestling Open RI for Sloane Jacobs’ behavior last night,” the statement read.

The program also emphasized its respect for the independent promotion and the role it plays in developing emerging wrestling talent.

“WWE ID values Wrestling Open RI and Wrestling Open as important places for independent wrestlers to grow and develop.”

Beyond Wrestling subsequently responded to the situation, expressing support for WWE ID while indicating that the broadcast was not the appropriate setting for Jacobs to express her frustrations.

Jacobs later responded to the promotion on X, objecting to being addressed by a different name.

Although the exchanges have generated discussion among fans, it remains unclear whether the situation reflects a genuine backstage disagreement or whether some or all of the interactions are part of an ongoing storyline.

The public apology comes during a period of significant roster movement within WWE ID.

Former WWE ID Women’s Champion Laynie Luck recently exited the program after her contract was not renewed.

Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway have also confirmed their departures, while former WWE ID Men’s Champion Cappuccino Jones has been reported among the latest exits.

As of this writing, WWE ID has not announced whether Jacobs will face any disciplinary action or whether the incident will have any impact on her status within the program.