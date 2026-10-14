Roman Reigns Fires Back At Claim He’s The Most Overrated WWE Main Eventer

Roman Reigns has responded to criticism from podcast host Conrad Thompson, who recently described him as potentially the most overrated main event performer in WWE history.

During an episode of Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast, Thompson sparked discussion by suggesting that Reigns was “probably the most overrated main eventer in WWE history.”

The comments were subsequently brought to Reigns’ attention during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, where the former Undisputed WWE Champion was asked whether the criticism bothered him.

Reigns dismissed the remarks, suggesting that Thompson was using his name to generate attention and attract viewers. “No, because, I mean, the truth is, are there a lot of people watching that guy’s show? So you’re going to say stuff. You already know I’m a metric mover. That type of stuff. They know I give views and all that stuff, so it’s fine. I mean, it is what it is.”

Reigns went on to question Thompson’s perspective, suggesting that his professional relationships and personal preferences could influence his opinions. “But yeah, I mean, if you look at the guy’s background, you already know where his support system is, you know what I mean? I got to scroll a little bit, and you see who he’s a fan of and stuff like that, and who he’s connected to.”

Rather than directly debating Thompson’s assessment of his WWE career, Reigns maintained that criticism involving prominent performers is often used to generate engagement in today’s wrestling media landscape. “But no, if they want to use my name to get views, that’s the industry right now.”

Reigns’ response made it clear that he was not particularly concerned about Thompson’s opinion, instead pointing to the attention his name continues to generate.

The exchange adds to the ongoing debate surrounding Reigns’ standing among WWE’s all-time main event stars, although Reigns himself appeared uninterested in engaging further with the criticism.