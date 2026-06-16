WWE King Of The Ring Creator Eddie Andelman Has Passed Away

Eddie Andelman, the legendary Boston sports radio personality credited with creating the concept behind WWE’s King of the Ring tournament, has passed away at the age of 89.

News of Andelman’s passing was announced on Monday by his sons, Dave, Mike, and Dan.

While Andelman was primarily known for his groundbreaking work in sports radio, he also left a lasting mark on professional wrestling history through his relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE.

Andelman partnered with WWE to launch the original King of the Ring tournament in 1985. The first two events, held in 1985 and 1986, took place at Sullivan Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Andelman owned a portion of the surrounding land.

The tournament was originally conceived as a charity event rather than a wrestling spectacle. Working alongside WWE, Andelman helped raise funds for organizations supporting children affected by serious illnesses, including the Joey Fund and the Jimmy Fund, which benefit those battling cystic fibrosis and pediatric cancer.

In a 2022 appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Andelman reflected on the origins of the tournament and explained how the idea came together. “I came up with it because I like to do original things. I mean, that’s part of my blood structure. I get a kick out of doing things that nobody’s ever done before. And I thought it would be successful. Vince was into it, and the wrestlers I might add were really into it.”

According to Andelman, the inaugural event proved to be a major success, raising more than $100,000 for charity.

King of the Ring initially existed as a non-televised live event before eventually evolving into one of WWE’s signature premium live event concepts. The first two winners of the tournament were Don Muraco in 1985 and Harley Race in 1986.

Beyond WWE, Andelman also worked with the American Wrestling Association (AWA) on the 1985 Wrestling for a Cure charity event, further demonstrating his commitment to using professional wrestling as a vehicle for charitable fundraising.

Outside of wrestling, Andelman became one of the most influential voices in Boston sports media. He was instrumental in helping establish the sports talk radio format in the market through his work with WEEI and was later inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Following the news of Andelman’s passing, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer paid tribute on social media and highlighted his important contribution to wrestling history. “So sorry to hear this. I enjoyed several visits on his show over the years. I hope WWE acknowledges this as he was the person who came up with the idea of King of the Ring.”

Although Andelman never worked directly in the wrestling business, his influence continues to be felt today through King of the Ring, a tournament that remains one of WWE’s most recognizable and enduring traditions.

PWMania.com extends its condolences to Andelman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.