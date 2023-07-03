WWE Live Event Results From Cardiff, Wales 7/2/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales:

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley. Flair won with the Figure Four/Eight. The “Hey, Bayley!” singing was loud and effective in a

* Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar. Solo was on tonight, Escobar as well considering how hard they worked at Money In the Bank. Santos had his shoulder taped up

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defeated LA Knight. Knight possibly had the biggest pop of the night and was great on the mic before the match

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over AJ Styles. AJ got payback after

* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross. Tough & great match, Sheamus gave a nice speech after the match and thanked Cardiff for the support. He also mentioned how Cardiff supported WWE in hosting Clash at The Castle

Intermission. The arena played the “Cult of Personality” song

* The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch) defeated Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla). Butch had his elbow taped up from Money In the Bank

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Bianca Belair. Asuka got the pin with her feet on the ropes.

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained in a Fatal 4 Way over The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson), The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson). The Usos were really hot here, over with the crowd