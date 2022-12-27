WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, OH 12/26/2022

The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

* Omos defeated Mustafa Ali

* Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley. No appearance by hometown star Alexa Bliss, likely due to weather, and fans were disappointed

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained in a Steel Cage match over Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. Gargano performed a double duty and addressed the crowd before the match and joined fans to celebrate afterward. No Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch, presumably also due to weather as well, and the “we want Rollins!” chants all night proved that. Priest took Rollins’ place

Click here for full results from Monday’s other WWE live event from MSG.