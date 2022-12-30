WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:
* WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch
* The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) was stopped, and the referee raised the “X” sign. AJ Styles suffered a lower leg or ankle injury mid-match and was taken to the back
* A Miz TV segments leads to Dexter Lumis defeating The Miz via DQ
* Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)
* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos (with MVP)
* Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins to retain the WWE US Title in a Cage Match
