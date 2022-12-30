WWE Live Event Results From Miami, FL 12/29/2022

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida:
* Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Legado del Fantasma & Zelina Vega. The same backstage footage of an injured Xavier Woods that shown Wednesday night in Greensboro was shown again before the match.
* Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak
* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight. Morgan put Baszler through a table with the table breaking
* GUNTHER (c) (with Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet in a WWE IC title match to retain the title
* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal with the Sister Abigail finisher. Wyatt signed autographs and took selfies with the fans after his victory
* Hit Row (with Fab B) defeated Maximum Male Models
* Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a WWE Smackdown Women’s title match to retain her title.
* Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa)
