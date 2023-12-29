WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Laval, QC 12/28/2023

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event from Place Bell in Laval, QC. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) defeat Piper Niven & Chelsea Green to retain titles

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats R-Truth

* WWE Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler & Ivy Nile to retain title

* Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio, tag team match is made

* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defeat Finn Balor & Dominick Mysterio

* Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

* Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest

* WWE World Title Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura & Drew McIntyre to retain title

