WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Laval, QC 12/28/2023

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event from Place Bell in Laval, QC. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark
* Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) defeat Piper Niven & Chelsea Green to retain titles
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats R-Truth
* WWE Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler & Ivy Nile to retain title
* Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio, tag team match is made
* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defeat Finn Balor & Dominick Mysterio
* Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed
* Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest
* WWE World Title Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura & Drew McIntyre to retain title