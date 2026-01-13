WWE Live Results From Mannheim, Germany (1/13/2026)

WWE ran the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, as part of the Road To Royal Rumble tour.

The following are complete results from David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents.

* Gunther defeats El Grande Americano via submission

* Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez) via pinfall

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee and Alexa Bliss defeat Kofi Kingston and Asuka: Bliss pins Asuka after the Sister Abigail

* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Ilja Dragunov: McIntyre pins Dragunov after the Claymore

* Bron Breakker defeats Je’Von Evans via spear and pinfall

* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa) via pinfall after the Sister Abigail

* WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall