WWE Not Expected To Run White House Event Like UFC

Do not expect WWE to follow UFC’s lead to the White House lawn.

Because it’s not likely to happen.

In the wake of UFC’s Freedom 250 show, chatter picked up about whether WWE might be next in line for a White House event, especially given the promotion’s relationship with President Trump and the fact that several top executives were on hand for the UFC show.

Per sources, that’s not currently in the works. The idea is reportedly not off the table entirely, and WWE would apparently entertain it if circumstances lined up, but there’s no active push to make it happen right now.

Money looks to be the sticking point. Dana White has been vocal about UFC leaving substantial revenue on the table by running Freedom 250 at the White House, and that’s the kind of math that would give WWE pause on a similar venture.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)