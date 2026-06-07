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WWE NXT Announces Judges For Mr. NXT Pageant

By
James Hetfield
-
Robert Stone
Robert Stone | WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that the first-ever Mr. NXT Pageant is scheduled for this coming Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The competition will feature WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill and “Mr. England” Tristan Angels. Contestants will be judged in three categories: talent, attire, and public speaking.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that the judges for the event will include SmackDown star Kit Wilson, reigning WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, and comedian Matt Matthews.

Stone wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! Signed, sealed, and THIS Tuesday, @TheCW_Sports, I’m going to deliver these 3 judges for the 1st ever NXT Beauty Pageant. @WWE”

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