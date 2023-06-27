WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 Preview For Tonight (6/27/2023): Orlando, FL.

Gold Rush returns tonight!

WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade for the NXT Tag-Team Championship.

Also scheduled is Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee for the Heritage Cup, as well as Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 results coverage from Orlando, FL.