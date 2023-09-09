WWE NXT Level Up Results – September 8, 2023

Tavion Heights vs. Ikemen Jiro

Match starts off with a lock up and Tavion Heights shoves Ikemen Jiro across the ring then he does it again and Jiro bumps like a pinball off the ropes. Heights uses his amateur background but Jiro sits out and gets an escape. Heights runs him over but Jiro kips up and flashes the jacket.

He does it again to keep up with the mind games then Jiro drops Heights face first on the mat and then hooks a reverse chinlock but Heights breaks and gets a Sling Blade and then hits a SOS Slam. Heights with some ground strikes and that gets a two count.

Another two count and another two count as he is making Jiro work to kick out before Jiro avoids a slam and throws some non jacket assisted strikes. Heights with a capture suplex into modified powerslam for a two count.

Heights hooks a chinlock which forces Jiro to punch his way out then lands a series of Jacket Punches before Jiro with a springboard into a headscissors followed by a superkick for a two count.

Heights shoves off, but runs into a boot to the face. Jiro heads up top and he misses Swanton so Heights with a running lariat then a overhead suplex to get the win.

Winner: Tavion Heights

Fallon Henley vs. Karmen Petrovic

Fallon Henley & Karmen Petrovic lock up to get this match started and Petrovic slides out. Henley gets a take down and lets Petrovic knows she is a loser. Henley with a side headlock and she takes it to the mat. Petrovic counters into a headscissors but Henley escapes and goes back to the side headlock.

Petrovic escapes and throws some forearms followed by a front kick then Henley floats over in the corner and gets a roll up for a two count. Henley lands a slap and follows up with a side headlock. She runs Petrovic down with a shoulder and lands a right hand from the floor as Petrovic was caught up in the ropes.

Petrovic goes to the back but gets caught with a shoulder. Petrovic trip Henley up on the apron and lands a spinning head kick for a two count then another kick from Petrovic and then she hooks an abdominal stretch.

Petrovic breaks and eats an up kick so she responds with a kick to the back then hooks a bodyscissors and goes for a rear naked choke but Henley fights that off. Henley shifts the weight and gets some ground & pound.

Clothesline from Henley and another as she drops Karmen on her ass and lands a knee to the back of the head then hits Shining Wizard for the win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

Block B Match Of The 2023 Global Heritage Invitational

Joe Coffey (2) vs. Akira Tozawa (0)

Joe Coffey gets a side headlock and lands a punch to the head then Coffey tosses Akria Tozawa into the corner, but runs into a boot to the face. Tozawa with a headscissors and he mocks Coffey before a sunset flip is countered but Tozawa lands kicks from his back. Coffey with an inverted giant swing and then drops Tozawa on his face.

Coffey sends Tozawa into the corner off an Irish Whip and then hits a backbreaker for a two count then hooks a Full Nelson but Tozawa escapes and gets a roll up for a two count. European uppercut from Coffey but he sets too early on a backdrop and eats a boot to the face. Tozawa hits a backdrop and lands some strikes.

He snaps off a rana and hits a Shining Wizard that sends Coffey to the floor then a suicide dive from Tozawa then back in the ring he heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for a near fall. Coffey gets an alley opp into an European uppercut and hooks a reverse bearhug.

Tozawa elbows his way out and gets two off a German suplex into a bridge then Coffey grabs the leg and forces Tozawa to stomp his way out. Tozawa takes too long to head up top and Coffey meets him up there. Coffey with a overhead suplex from the top rope follow by Discus Lariat to get the win.

Winner: Joe Coffey (4) (6:44)

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Butch (3 Points) (1-0-1)

2nd Place- Axiom (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Charlie Dempsey (0 Points) (0-1) & Tyler Bate (0 Points) (0-0)

Block B

1st Place- Joe Coffey (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Duke Hudson & Nathan Frazer (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Akria Tozawa (0 Points) (0-2) (Eliminated)