Sunday, June 7, 2026
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WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs 6/6/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “Super” Sean Legacy def. Chase U’s Kale Dixon in a Singles Match.

– Karmen Petrovic def. PJ Vasa in a Singles Match.

– Elijah Holyfield def. Braxton Cole in a Singles Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. Harley Riggins and Harlem Lewis in a Tag Team Match.

– Naraku def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Kam Hendrix def. a new recruit (believed to be Ulka Sasaki) in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox and Cutler James) def. WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy, Tavion Heights and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley def. “Mr. England” Tristan Angels and ZARIA in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team champion Lola Vice (c) def. Kelani Jordan, “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong and WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her title.

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