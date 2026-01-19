WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs, Florida 1/17/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Wren-QCC’s Kendal Grey (c) def. Nikkita Lyons to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Lexis King and Brooks Jensen def. Tavion Heights and Tate Wilder in a Tag Team Match.

– Kali Armstrong def. PJ Vasa in a Singles Match.

– Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail in a Singles Match ends in a no contest due to outside interference.

– DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin) def. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– NQCC (Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair) def. Kam Hendrix and Kelani Jordan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Myles Borne def. Luca Crusifino in a Singles Match.

– Jax Presley and Harley Riggins vs. Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio in a Tag Team Match was stopped due to an unannounced medical issue.

– Jaida Parker def. “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a Singles Match.