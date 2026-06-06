Saturday, June 6, 2026
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WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, Florida 6/5/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. Nikkita Lyons to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash in a Tag Team Match.

– Keanu Carver def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– BirthRight (WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King, Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) def. EK Prosper, Dorian Van Dux and Tate Wilder in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. BirthRight’s Arianna Grace in a Singles Match.

– The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) (c) def. “Supernova 11” Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Rae and Martinez def. Jessica The Unknown and Zena Sterling in a Tag Team Match.

– Lizzy Rain def. ZARIA via DQ in a Singles Match after ZARIA shoved the referee.

– Tony D’Angelo (c) def. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake to retain his WWE NXT Championship thanks to an assist from Naraku.

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