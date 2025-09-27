WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dunnellon, FL 9/26/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dunnellon Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Myles Borne defeated The Culling’s Niko Vance in a Singles Match.

– Bayley Humphrey defeated Sirena Linton in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG Season One Winner Jasper Troy defeated Chris Island in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG Season One Winner Tyra Mae Steele defeated Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) defeated Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri and Karmen Petrovic in a Tag Team Match.

– The High Ryze (Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) defeated Shiloh Hill, Drako Knox and Drake Morreaux in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair defeated Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) defeated Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connor) and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.