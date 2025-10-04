WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL 10/3/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Drake Morreaux def. Keanu Carver in a Singles Match.

– Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky def. Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holiday in a Tag Team Match. After the match, Monroe and Holiday attacked Bright and Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey made the save.

– Lexis King def. Chris Island in a Singles Match.

– Jax Presley and Harley Riggins def. Dante Chen and Drako Knox in a Tag Team Match.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo made his way down to the ring with Arianna Grace and issued an open challenge, which Myles Borne answered.

– Myles Borne def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Singles Match.

– Kendal Grey def. Arianna Grace and Thea Hail in a Triple Threat Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) in a Tag Team Match.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong def. Karmen Petrovic in a Non-Title Match.

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan def. Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley in a Non-Title Match.