WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL 10/3/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
– Drake Morreaux def. Keanu Carver in a Singles Match.
– Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky def. Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holiday in a Tag Team Match. After the match, Monroe and Holiday attacked Bright and Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey made the save.
– Lexis King def. Chris Island in a Singles Match.
– Jax Presley and Harley Riggins def. Dante Chen and Drako Knox in a Tag Team Match.
– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo made his way down to the ring with Arianna Grace and issued an open challenge, which Myles Borne answered.
– Myles Borne def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Singles Match.
– Kendal Grey def. Arianna Grace and Thea Hail in a Triple Threat Match.
– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) in a Tag Team Match.
– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong def. Karmen Petrovic in a Non-Title Match.
– TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan def. Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley in a Non-Title Match.