WWE NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL 7/8/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Trick Williams def. Javier Bernal in a Singles Match

– Lola Vice and Kiana James def. Fallon Henley and Brooklyn Barlow in a Tag Team Match

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Edris Enofe in a Singles Match

– Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Malik Blade and Josh Briggs in a Tag Team Match

– Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match

– Bron Breakker def. Dante Chen in a Singles Match

– Ivy Nile def. Jakara Jackson in a Singles Match

– Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) (c) def. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

– Carmelo Hayes (c) def. Joe Coffey to retain his WWE NXT Championship