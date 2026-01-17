WWE NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, Florida 1/16/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Malik Blade def. Nathan Angel in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. Lexis King and Brooks Jensen in a Tag Team Match.

– Bayley Humphrey def. Kali Armstrong, Wren-QCC’s Wren Sinclair, Nikkita Lyons, Sirena Linton, PJ Vasa, Thea Hail, Zena Sterling, Carlee Bright and WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

– Chase U (Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) def. Swipe Right (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) and WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Wren-QCC’s Kendal Grey (c) def. Layla Diggs to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Keanu Carver def. an unnamed opponent in a Singles Match.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) def. Bayley Humphrey to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.