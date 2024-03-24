WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 3/22/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Charlie Dempsey) in a Tag Team Match.

– Duke Hudson def. Jonah Neisenbaum in a Singles Match.

– Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright def. Stevie Turner and Zena Sterling in a Tag Team Match.

– Sol Ruca def. Lainey Reid in a Singles Match.

– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. Dion Lennox and Joshua Black in a Tag Team Match.

– Carmelo Hayes def. Je’Von Evans in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley and Karmen Petrovic def. Lola Vice and Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Jazmyn Nyx def. Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.

– The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) def. Lexis King, Javier Bernal and Antoine Frazier in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Oba Femi (c) def. Dante Chen to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.