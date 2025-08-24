WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring, FL 8/23/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Carlee Bright def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– Brooks Jensen def. Braxton Cole in a Singles Match.

– Zena Sterling def. Penina Tuilaepa in a Singles Match.

– Ridge Holland def. Drako Knox in a Singles Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair vs. Dani Sekelsky in a Singles Match ends in a DQ after The Culling’s Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley attack Sekelsky. WWE EVOLVE Prime Minister Stevie Turner then makes it into a tag team match.

– The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey in a Tag Team Match.

– Chase U (Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) def. Anthony Luke, Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Arianna Grace def. Karmen Petrovich in a Singles Match.

– The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) def. Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux in a Tag Team Match.

– Joe Hendry def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Singles Match.