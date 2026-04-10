WWE NXT Live Event Results From Utica, New York 4/9/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE NXT live event at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake in a Singles Match.

– WrenQCC’s Wren Sinclair (c) def. Thea Hail to retain her WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

– Keanu Carver def. EK Prosper in a Singles Match.

– The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) (c) def. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Myles Borne (c) def. The Culling’s Shawn Spears to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. BirthRight (Uriah Connors and Charlie Dempsey) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame def. Sol Ruca in a Singles Match after interferes from ZARIA.

– Joe Hendry def. “Absolute” Ricky Saints and “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Triple Threat Match.