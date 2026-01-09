WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Viewership And Rating Report For 1/6/2026

WrestleNomics reports that the New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT, which aired on Tuesday night on the CW, attracted an average of 627,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.10 in the key demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds.

This marks an increase of 3.81% from last week’s 604,000 viewers and is a significant rise of 42.86% from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The rating achieved this week is the highest since the show’s episode on November 18, which had a rating of 0.11. Additionally, this episode’s total audience was the largest since the December 9 episode, which had 647,000 viewers.

For comparison, the first NXT episode of 2025, also titled New Year’s Evil, drew a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic and attracted 798,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater.