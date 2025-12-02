WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/2/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE returns tonight live from “The Sunshine State.”

The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 winds down tonight, as WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on The CW Network with the “go-home” show for this weekend’s premium live event.

On tap for the December 2 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. are the following matches and segments:

* Izzi Dame to speak

* Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

* DarkState vs. Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne, Leon Slater & Joe Hendry

* Iron Survivor Summit with Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Kendall Gray, and Jordynne Grace

