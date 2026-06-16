WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/16/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The road to WWE NXT Great American Bash continues this evening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., with the June 16 episode of NXT on CW.

On tap for the 6/16 show:

* Jaida Parker vs. Nattie

* NXT North American Championship Number One Contender: Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Layla Diggs vs. Arianna Grace

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail

* Tony D’Angelo and Naraku will meet face to face