WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/12/2025): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE is back tonight with this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the following matches:

* Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax
* Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan
* Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Moose vs. DarkState

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results.

