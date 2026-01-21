WWE NXT Results – January 20, 2026

Location: WWE Performance Center (Winter Park, Florida)

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Scene (Backstage)

The show opened with AVA meeting security in her office. AVA admitted Tony D’Angelo isn’t the same person she once knew—no crew, no family, operating alone. She ordered security to stay on high alert and report immediately if he’s spotted.

1) NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. Elio LeFleur

LeFleur came out flying early, answering Page’s arrogance with speed and athletic counters, including a headscissors to the floor and a big hurricanrana off the steps. Page weathered the storm and repeatedly attacked LeFleur’s back and leg, slowing the debuting challenger down with hard strikes, a Boston Crab, and sustained pressure.

LeFleur rallied late with crisp offense and multiple near falls, but Page survived by cutting him off at key moments. The finish came when Page countered mid-air and ultimately stole the win with a handful of tights.

After the match, Ricky Saints hit the ring and claimed he and Page are “running the place.” Page wasn’t in the mood, threatening Saints if they cross paths again. Saints brushed it off, saying he was headed to commentary to watch the ladder qualifiers unfold.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

Keanu Carver/Booker T Story Thread

Vic Joseph noted Carver’s earlier NXT absence was tied to discipline. Footage teased tension between Booker T and Keanu Carver (including a heated training exchange), with Carver shown storming out of Shawn Michaels’ office and refusing a sit-down interview.

2) NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill

With Ricky Saints on commentary, Briggs and Hill collided in a physical, strike-heavy qualifier. Briggs leaned into power and punishment, while Hill survived the grind and kept finding bursts of offense. In the closing stretch, Briggs missed a moonsault attempt, and Hill capitalized—turning a belly-to-back situation into a match-winning neckbreaker.

Immediately after the bell, Tony D’Angelo attacked Hill from behind, dropping him with spinebusters and then locking eyes with Saints before walking off.

Winner: Shiloh Hill (qualifies)

Backstage: ZaRuca

Sol Ruca and Zaria talked in the locker room. Zaria revealed she’s dealing with a shoulder issue and isn’t at 100%. Sol explained she was fighting off The Elegance Brand at Genesis so Zaria could get a clean shot, but Zaria warned her not to shoulder blame if it costs them tonight.

3) Tag Team Match

Chase University (Andre Chase) vs. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake)

Chase U started fast and kept the pace frantic early, but The Vanity Project steadied themselves and took control through isolations and well-timed tags. The match broke down late as both teams fought for positioning. In the chaos, Vanity Project landed their double-team finisher (Flying Double Foot Stomp/Reverse DDT combo) to put Chase U away.

Winners: The Vanity Project

AVA’s Office: February 3 Title Match Set

Back in AVA’s office, she told Mr. Stone that police were on the way due to D’Angelo’s repeated disruptions since Deadline. Lola Vice arrived demanding a shot at Izzi Dame, citing momentum and her recent spotlight. Thea Hail stormed in pushing for a rematch. With both arguing, AVA made it official:

February 3: Izzi Dame defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a Triple Threat vs. Lola Vice and Thea Hail.

Keanu Carver Sit-Down (Ends Abruptly)

Blake Howard attempted to interview Carver about his history and the upcoming qualifier. Carver refused to cooperate, stood up mid-segment, shoved Howard during the mic removal, and walked out.

Jaida Parker & Blake Monroe Confrontation

Jaida Parker returned to the spotlight with an emotional promo about standards, pressure, and proving herself without excuses. Blake Monroe interrupted, claiming the spotlight belongs to her and dismissing Jaida as “just talk.” Jaida fired back, saying Blake talks because she has nothing to prove—then dismissed her with a cold “Bye!”

Backstage Interactions

Elio LeFleur thanked AVA for the opportunity; Myles Borne welcomed him. Ricky Saints passed by and was stopped by Myles, who promised he’d join the ladder match after beating Dion Lennox next week. Ethan Page then got in Myles’ face, questioning which version of him will show up—gumption or “no killer instinct.”

4) NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight

Saints joined commentary again as Legacy and Knight delivered a fast-paced, counter-heavy qualifier with multiple near falls. Knight nearly closed it out with a Slice Bread sequence, but Legacy survived, caught him slipping, and nailed The Shambles to secure the win.

After the match, Tony D’Angelo struck again—wrecking both men, launching Knight, and chokeslamming Legacy through the announce table. AVA arrived with police, and D’Angelo was arrested as he stared down Saints.

Winner: Sean Legacy (qualifies)

More Notes / Vignettes

The Culling vignette aired.

OTM warned DarkState: they’re coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Mr. Stone informed Jackson Drake he’ll face Joe Hendry in a ladder qualifier next week. Hendry appeared and accepted the opportunity.

DarkState mocked OTM and promised Dion Lennox would handle Myles Borne next week.

Next Week:

Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox (Qualifier)

Keanu Carver vs. Andre Chase (Qualifier)

Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake (Qualifier)

George Iceman (Elegance Brand concierge) was shown in attendance.

5) No. 1 Contender’s Match (TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles)

Fatal Influence (with Jacy Jayne) vs. WrenQCC vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

A chaotic triple threat featured constant tags, near falls, and shifting alliances. Zaria’s shoulder issue became a factor, but ZaRuca stayed alive through resilience and timely bursts—while Fatal Influence and WrenQCC fought for control with aggressive double-teams and frequent interference.

The closing stretch exploded into multi-person collisions and rapid finish attempts. Ultimately, Sol Ruca set the table, and Zaria sealed it by planting Henley with an F5 for the pin.

Winners (and NEW No. 1 Contenders for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles): Sol Ruca & Zaria