WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Viewership Figures Revealed

WWE held its 2026 NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri. The show was streamed on YouTube after WWE’s contract with Peacock to air NXT Premium Live Events expired in March.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while specific viewer numbers for the PLE are not known, Stand & Deliver averaged 133,000-157,000 viewers during the first 90 minutes. It is important to note that these figures are specifically for the U.S., as the show aired on Netflix internationally.

The report also noted that last year’s event drew 200,000 viewers on Netflix, according to numbers released by Netflix in January. However, last year’s figures include all viewings throughout 2025, and no statistics were released on Peacock viewership, making a direct comparison impossible.

Additionally, the report states that Stand & Deliver had lower live viewership than AAA events on YouTube. However, in total views, Stand & Deliver has significantly outperformed the recent AAA stream, which drew 216,000 on WWE’s YouTube channel and 68,000 on the AAA channel. As of this writing, Stand & Deliver has accumulated a total of 776,000 views.