WWE NXT Stars Spark Buzz After Confirming Relationship

WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo opened up about her personal life during a recent appearance on the Stuck In My Thoughts podcast, confirming that she is in a relationship with fellow NXT talent Cutler James, a member of the DarkState faction.

Rizzo, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus, revealed that she initially planned to avoid dating within WWE after a prior experience left her hesitant.

“I actually had the plan to not date anyone in there because I had previously, you know, tried to date someone on a team in the past and I was like, ‘Oh, this is too much. Too much,’” she explained. “So I thought, ‘Let me not get into that.’”

The 26-year-old said she committed to staying single for nearly two years after signing with WWE, but eventually gave in to her long-time crush.

“So, I went about two years [without dating]. I didn’t talk to anyone. I didn’t date anyone… Anyway, so I waited. He had a crush on me for the longest time,” Rizzo said. “And for a year, I really liked him. But, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ So I ignored it, I ignored it, I ignored it. And then I liked him for over a year. And I’m like, ‘All right, I’ve had a crush on him for over a year. He’s been trying to date me. Let me give it a shot.’ So it was the best thing.”

She then officially named her partner as Cutler James, praising their connection while acknowledging the challenges of dating within the wrestling industry.

“Cutler James is his name. He’s a member of DarkState, and he makes a lot of questionable comments. That’s kind of his thing,” Rizzo said with a laugh. “So, it was great. I’m glad I did it, and not everyone should because there’s a lot of negativity that comes with dating on the job.”

Rizzo remains sidelined as she rehabs her injury, but her return to the NXT women’s division is expected in 2026.