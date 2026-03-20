WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/17/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 588,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 8.69% from the previous week’s viewership of 541,000, but a decrease of 12.50% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. The 0.07 rating is the lowest for the show since the December 30, 2025 episode, which also recorded a 0.07 rating. Additionally, total viewership is slightly down from the March 3 episode, which had 604,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.087 in the key 18-49 demographic and 623,000 viewers, compared to a rating of 0.180 and 751,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a Steel Cage Match in which WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley defended her title against Izzi Dame from The Culling.