WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/2/2026

WrestleNomics reported that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 556,000 viewers and posted a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 2.21% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 544,000 and a 40% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic is down slightly from the 0.08 rating recorded two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the total viewership for this episode was the highest since the May 5th episode, which drew 641,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT has an average rating of 0.083 in the key 18-49 demographic and 595,000 viewers in 2026. This is a stark contrast to the same period in 2025, when it had a rating of 0.165 and 719,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Kam Hendrix.