WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/16/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s post-NXT Heatwave episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 610,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.20 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 7.01% from this past week’s 656,000 viewers and down 16.67% from last week’s rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending his title against Chase U’s Duke Hudson.