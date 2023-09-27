WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/26/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the show drew 636,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from 824,000 viewers a week ago.

It received a 0.18 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.24 rating.

Among the matches featured on the show were Butch vs. Joe Coffey, Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs, and Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer. This was the final performance of Saturday’s No Mercy PLE.