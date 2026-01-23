WWE NXT Viewership Drops For 1/20 Show In Orlando, FL.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, January 20 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew an average of 608,000 viewers. That total is down modestly from the 618,000 viewers the show attracted on January 13.

The viewership slide was also reflected in the key demographic.

Tuesday’s broadcast posted a 0.08 rating in the 18–49 demo, falling from the 0.09 rating recorded the previous week.

While the declines were minimal, they continue a recent pattern of minor fluctuations for NXT as it settles into its new home on CW.