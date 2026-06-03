WWE Planning Additional Talent Tryouts In 2026 As Global Recruitment Push Continues

WWE’s worldwide search for the next generation of Superstars appears far from over, as new details indicate the company has additional talent tryouts scheduled later this year.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE currently has at least two more tryout camps planned before the end of 2026 as the promotion continues expanding its talent scouting efforts and evaluating potential additions to its developmental system.

“WWE tryouts coming up are Minneapolis for SummerSlam week,” Alvarez noted. “And South America in September.”

The upcoming camps would continue WWE’s aggressive recruitment strategy, which has already seen the company host several talent evaluation events throughout the year.

Earlier in 2026, WWE conducted tryouts in Orlando, Florida, while another significant scouting camp was held in Europe as part of the company’s ongoing international outreach.

In April, WWE reportedly invited a number of European wrestlers and athletes to participate in a tryout held during the company’s overseas tour. While the exact date of the event was never publicly confirmed, it took place during WWE’s extended run across Europe, which continues through next week’s episode of Raw in Paris, France.

The tour has featured appearances in several major European markets, with upcoming stops scheduled for Lisbon, Madrid, Bologna, Rome, and Florence.

Among the talents reportedly invited to participate in the European tryout were Leon Cage, Maddy Morgan, Daz Black, Madison Marley, Peter Tihanyi, and Kuro.

WWE’s continued focus on recruiting fresh talent comes at a time when several NXT stars have recently transitioned to the main roster following WrestleMania 42. Those call-ups have created opportunities within the developmental brand, prompting the company to actively seek out the next wave of prospects capable of making an impact in NXT and beyond.

With additional tryouts planned in both North America and South America later this year, WWE’s commitment to building its future roster on a global scale shows no signs of slowing down.