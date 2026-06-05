WWE Preparing Nostalgia-Themed Releases For Steve Austin And Hulk Hogan

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning to release nostalgia-based merchandise to celebrate the anniversaries of Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. The report also mentions that WWE intends to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Austin’s King of the Ring victory.

Austin won the King of the Ring tournament on June 23, 1996. This moment led him to deliver his famous “Austin 3:16” speech, which became an iconic catchphrase and sparked one of the most popular WWE t-shirts of all time, ultimately propelling him to the top of the card. He built on that momentum to win his first WWE Championship by defeating fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

The report further states that WWE also plans to celebrate the anniversary of Hogan’s revelation as the “third man” when he joined the nWo. This event took place on July 7, 1996, and officially launched the nWo storyline, which contributed to WCW’s dominance over WWE in the ratings for over a year during the famous Monday Night Wars.

As of now, there is no information on when the merchandise will be released.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources indicate that WWE expects to release merchandise and art prints, as well as engage in social media initiatives.