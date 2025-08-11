WWE Producer Points To Size Bias In Hall Of Fame Selection Process

Former WWE superstar and current producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms has expressed his desire to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, suggesting that smaller wrestlers are often judged by a different standard than their larger counterparts.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan told Helms, “You should be in the Hall of Fame sir.” Helms agreed but offered his own theory on why it hasn’t happened yet, noting that “little guys” like himself aren’t evaluated the same way as bigger superstars when it comes to Hall of Fame consideration.

This isn’t the first time Helms has reflected on his legacy. Back in April, he hinted that he might only get his “flowers” posthumously.

During his in-ring WWE career, Helms captured the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship, two Tag Team Championships, and was a two-time Cruiserweight Champion — including one reign that lasted over a year.

Following his full-time in-ring run, Helms transitioned to a backstage role as a WWE producer, contributing significantly to the company’s creative and match production.

With multiple championships and one of the most memorable characters of the 2000s, many fans believe “The Hurricane” deserves a Hall of Fame spot sooner rather than later.

You can see Helms’ full comments below.

More than likely I never will. It’s not unusual though. This biz has a bad habit of waiting to give flowers until it’s on a gravesite. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2rpxsTfuwd — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2025